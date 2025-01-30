Millie Bobby Brown reveals Henry Cavill's 'terms and conditions' to film

Millie Bobby Brown just talked about her relationship with Enola Holmes co-star, Henry Cavill.

Branding the iconic actor as “very strict” when it comes to boundaries, the 20-year-old contrasted how there were “no boundaries” on the Stranger Things set but things worked differently with Cavill, as per Deadline.

“It’s different because I grew up with Noah and Charlie. I met them when I was 10. So, for me, it does feel like your schoolmates. And with Henry, it feels like a real adult relationship. Like a really good friendship, a really healthy one,” she explained to the outlet.

“I know Henry. He has terms and conditions with me,” Brown added.

She continued, “I’m not allowed to ask about his personal life. It’s like, ‘Millie, shut up. No.’ And I’m like ‘Understood.’ Whereas with the Stranger Things kids, it’s different. There’s no boundaries because it’s like we’re all siblings. But with Henry, he’s very strict with me, which I appreciate.”

Millie Bobby Brown also spoke of her role in Enola Holmes, calling the opportunity “pivotal” for her career and praising the director, Harry Bradbeer.

She said, “Everyone on set knows Harry and his way and his spirit. The dedication to the film is unlike all of us put together. So yes, it does come down to performance, but it also very much comes down to directing and being able to have a connection with your director.”

“It’s a dream come true,” Brown concluded.