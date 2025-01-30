Meghan Trainor shares Kelly Clarkson's 'mom' advice

The mother of two shares her mom Kelly Clarkson's 'best' advice

Meghan Trainor recently revealed the "mom" advice Kelly Clarkson gave her and why she chose not to follow it.

While conversing with PEOPLE magazine, the 31-year-old pop star, who went on her Timeless Tour last fall, said, "It was the hardest thing I've done in a long time."

Trainor shared that Clarkson gave her "great advice" prior to the tour.

Calling to mind what the American Idol alum told her, she articulated, "She said, 'Don't try to be a supermom and do everything.'"

The Made You Look crooner, who collaborated with e.l.f. Cosmetics for a makeup bundle and will release a 10th-anniversary version of her debut album Title on March 28, added, "I have no control over myself. So I did everything."

"I have no regrets except, I was sick every day. I got sick three times in two months, so that might be because I tried to do everything. But I had fun, and we got through it," Calrkson's peer noted.

She further quipped, "There was always a cool adventure and we would try to go out in each city, whether it was an aquarium or a children's museum or a park or a playground, or we went to a zoo one time.”

It is noteworthy to mention that the Timeless Tour was a family event for Meghan Trainor, as her husband, Spy Kids actor Daryl Sabara, and their two sons, Riley and Barry, also accompanied her.