 
Geo News

Prince William knows his ‘PR strategy' is loved by King Charles

Prince William is giving a fresh look to monarchy, says an expert

By
Web Desk
|

January 31, 2025

Prince William is lauded for his new approach towards monarchy as he tries to seem approachable.

The Prince of Wales, who recently dropped by a Wetherspoon’s in Birmingham, seemingly would have made Queen Elizabeth II happy with his modernity.

“I think William finds it refreshing to be able to interact without all the fuss that generally goes with a royal visit,” expert Jennie Bond explains in an interview with OK! Magazine. 

“And I’m sure he also realises that in PR terms, it is extremely effective."

He said: “It helps impact people's lives and I think we could do with some more empathetic leadership around the world. 

“So that's what I'm trying to bring, that’s what Catherine is trying to bring as well.”

She then said that Her Majesty would have approved the step, noting : “As the late Queen once remarked, ‘deference can obscure the truth.’” 

Pink brands husband 'idiot' over 'dumb' decision
Pink brands husband 'idiot' over 'dumb' decision
Mel B reveals people still 'stare' at her during affordable shopping sprees
Mel B reveals people still 'stare' at her during affordable shopping sprees
Kevin Coster reacts to Christine Baumgartner, Josh Connor engagement: Source
Kevin Coster reacts to Christine Baumgartner, Josh Connor engagement: Source
'Stranger Things' makers get honest about final season
'Stranger Things' makers get honest about final season
Kate Middleton earns praise for her 'insightful questions' during Ty Hafan visit
Kate Middleton earns praise for her 'insightful questions' during Ty Hafan visit
Meghan Trainor recalls being told motherhood would make people care 'less'
Meghan Trainor recalls being told motherhood would make people care 'less'
Sofia Vergara plans to clap back at Kelly Mantle's jibes: Source
Sofia Vergara plans to clap back at Kelly Mantle's jibes: Source
The Beatles drummer Ringo Starr admits to never eating pizza
The Beatles drummer Ringo Starr admits to never eating pizza