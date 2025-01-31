Prince William knows his ‘PR strategy' is loved by King Charles

Prince William is lauded for his new approach towards monarchy as he tries to seem approachable.



The Prince of Wales, who recently dropped by a Wetherspoon’s in Birmingham, seemingly would have made Queen Elizabeth II happy with his modernity.

“I think William finds it refreshing to be able to interact without all the fuss that generally goes with a royal visit,” expert Jennie Bond explains in an interview with OK! Magazine.

“And I’m sure he also realises that in PR terms, it is extremely effective."

He said: “It helps impact people's lives and I think we could do with some more empathetic leadership around the world.

“So that's what I'm trying to bring, that’s what Catherine is trying to bring as well.”

She then said that Her Majesty would have approved the step, noting : “As the late Queen once remarked, ‘deference can obscure the truth.’”