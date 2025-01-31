Photo: Kevin Coster reacts to Christine Baumgartner, Josh Connor engagement: Source

Kevin Costner’s ex-wife Christine and his friend Josh Connor have reportedly exchanged rings.

As per the latest findings of Life & Style, Kevin Costner has not forgiven Christine for breaking his heart.

Her engagement with Kevin’s friend has reportedly triggered the American actor and filmmaker, but he will wait for the right time to make his move.

"Kevin is watching the situation very carefully and hopes to pounce once they become man and wife,” the source addressed.

Meanwhile, Kevin is continuing with his love life and is reportedly seeing Jennifer Lopez, who recently finalized divorce from Ben Affleck.

A Closer Magazine’s report noted about the duo, “At the moment things are still at the very beginning stages” between Kevin and Jennifer.

Nonetheless, their source tipped, “But after they hung out in Aspen he made sure to send her a huge bouquet of her favourite flowers with a little handwritten note along with a magnum of champagne.

“Since then, they’ve been talking pretty much every day, and the plan is to get together for dinner in the next couple of weeks, when their schedules line up,” the informant said of the pair.