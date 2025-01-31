Princess Eugenie ‘breaking' from Royals for Meghan Markle?

Princess Eugenie maintains her distance with Meghan Markle in order to appease the Royal Family.



The Royal, who has refrained from following Meghan on social media despite her close friendship with cousin Prince Harry, is trying to stay safe.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told GB News: "The Royal Family wouldn't touch them officially in that regard, but Eugenie is friendly with them and also has the Portugal connection.

"That could develop but more conventionally. I would be very surprised if Eugenie liked or was openly supportive."

He added: "That would instantly cause comment that she was breaking from the rest of the Royal Family, who clearly are at rift, so no one will do that.

The expert noted: “They know it would cause instant trouble."

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.