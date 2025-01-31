Reese Witherspoon recalls offending famed actress at 'serious' award show

Reese Witherspoon is looking back at an award show speech that cost her her friendship with an actress.

The Legally Blonde star, 48, took a trip down memory lane during a joint interview along with her You're Cordially Invited costar Will Ferrell.

“So this friend of mine — who I didn’t really know that well, but she was a very serious, proper actress — she asked me to give her an award,” Witherspoon told People Magazine.

Witherspoon did as she asked, except that she misunderstood the vibe of the gala as she "had never been" to that particular awards ceremony.

“So I got up and I roasted her,” she recounted, only realising later that "the tone was British and elegant and classy,” she explained.

“And I was like, ‘Remember the time we got laser hair removal?!'”

Though Witherspoon admits to being "still embarrassed about" it, she couldn't contain her laughter even as she recalled the moment.

However, the unnamed friend was least impressed, she added.

“We’re not friends anymore. I’m not even kidding — we’re not friends anymore. I think she doesn’t like me anymore,” she said.

“I thought it was so funny, and it was just, I had the wrong audience. It was pretty bad. I’m not even kidding, she doesn’t talk to me anymore. Oh, well.”