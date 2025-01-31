 
Matthew McConaughey's mom reveals her secret to a long, healthy life

The actor's 93-year-old mother maintains a healthy lifestyle

January 31, 2025

Kay McConaughey, mother of Matthew McConaughey, unveiled that her secret to longevity is simply to take no stress

The 93-year-old mother of three, who is called MacMa by Mathew and his wife, appeared in a recent issue of Austin Lifestyle and talked about being so lively at her age.

“The biggest thing for me is I don't stress,” Kay said. “Like, if you and I were really good friends and, and you were talking to me and you had a situation, I would listen to you and I would give you advice and if you didn't take it, then that's it, I wouldn't stress over it.”

Revealing the secret ingredient of her good health Kay noted that she belives that is not responsible for "fixing everything."

"For me, that's a very positive," she continued. "Women think they always have to fix everything, and I don't think that way. I will help you, but I'm not going to stress over fixing everything.”

Kay was inquired about how she handles stressful moments, she detailed, “I don't let myself get [into] them, trust me, I don't. If I see that's where I'm headed, I back off. I'm not going to let people do that to me.”

