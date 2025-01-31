Katie Price working on new career path

Katie Price is sharing her roadmap for the year 2025, which also includes a major career move.

The reality star, 46, spilled the beans on her forthcoming venture in a recent episode of her podcast The Katie Price Show.

The mom-of-five was speaking to her sister Sophie about her determination to feel "focused" and wanting to "achieve" all her goals this year when the conversation turned to new career moves in the works.

"Oh and guess what else I am doing this year?" the OnlyFans model said before detailing her plans with life coaching and training to become a paramedic.

"The life coaching because I love anything about mental health," Katie said as she claims to be finishing her Life Coaching course.

The former glamour model is also hoping to make time for an Access Course to train as a Paramedic.

"These are things I want to achieve for myself. And the Paramedic thing. I will have to do the access course," she said on the podcast.

Part of her motivation behind her said pre-fame passion also has to be able to support her 22-year-old son Harvey—who is autistic, with vision impairing, Septo-optic dysplasia, and also Prader-Willi syndrome.

"I'm so good with Harvey and I've also applied where Harvey's going, because he moves back - I've found a place for him in March. He's moving 20 minutes from me and they even said there that I'd be an amazing carer.

"So I said I'd be a volunteer once a week to do that. I just love helping people and I want to be on the road, or Air Ambulance, it is a long course."

The new update comes after the UK model struggled to find a new college placement for her son after he was previously enrolled in a £350,000-per-year residential college.