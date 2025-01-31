Chris Evans breaks silence on rumors of his return to 'Avengers'

Chris Evans shut down all the speculations of his return as Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Ahead of the release of Captain America: Brave New World, the 43-year-old actor dismissed the claims that he will reprise his role of Steve Rogers in 2026's Avengers: Doomsday, in Esquire's new profile on Anthony Mackie.

"That's not true," Evans denied when inquired about the reports circulated in December 2024.

He further noted that reports like these have been circulating "every couple years" since he announced he was retiring from the superhero role.

Evans mentioned that he now just doesn't respond to these rumors, "I’ve just stopped responding to it," he said, quipping, "Yeah, no — happily retired!"

The Fantastic Four star last played the role of Captain America in 2019's Avengers: Endgame and now the shield of Steve Rogers has already been taken by Sam Wilson in the Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

It is pertinent to mention that Evans made a surprise cameo in 2024's Deadpool & Wolverine as his Fantastic Four character Johnny Storm the Human Torch.