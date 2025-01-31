Will Smith, Jada Pinkett stay interconnected while living independently: Source

Will Smith, Jada Pinkett stay interconnected while living independently

Despite living separate lives in separate homes, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith are still connected with each other.

As per a recent report by People, a source claimed that the married stars have not ended their relationship completely.

“Call it what you want. They are living their own lives but haven’t completely severed ties,” the insider close to the pair revealed.

A second source noted that the 56-year-old actor and his wife “are still together,” but as far as residing, they "have had separate homes for years."

It is pertinent to mention that Smith and Jada share two kids together Jaden, 26, and Willow, 24. Smith is also father to 32-year-old son Trey whom he shares with ex-wife Sheree Zampino.

Jada and Smith tied the knot in 1997 and parted their ways in 2016.

The Girls Trip actress shared during the release of her memoir Worthy in 2023, that she and Smith are "still figuring it out.”

“We’ve been doing some really heavy-duty work together. We just got deep love for each other and we are going to figure out what that looks like for us,” she noted at the time, adding, “I’m going to be by his side … but also allow him to have to figure this out for himself.”