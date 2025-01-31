Anthony Mackie reflects on his decision to leave Hollywood

Anthony has no regrets about leaving Hollywood to return to his hometown in New Orleans.

The Captain America: Brave New World star, 46, opened up about his experience with the big move in a recent interview with Esquire.

The need to move back erupted after spending a day fishing with friends and golfing with his uncle—a decision he hasn't regretted since.

“Moving to New Orleans slowed my career in a way,” he told the publication, though he still found work there including Mackie's 2023 Netflix thriller We Have a Ghost was shot in New Orleans as well as the Peacock series Twisted Metal released the same year.

"But it also gave me the peace of mind and the confidence, being outside of the business, that I can bring a natural humanity into my roles and the things that I do,” the actor continued of his decision to relocate.

His Twisted Metal costar Stephanie Beatriz also vouched for Mackie's passion for the city of New Orleans—which she told the publication was evident on set.

"Anthony is a real caretaker on set. He is constantly checking in on the crew," she said.

Besides his professional commitments, Mackie is also a dad to four sons, whom he shares with his ex-wife Sheletta Chapital.

Captain America: Brave New World will be released in theaters on Friday, Feb. 14.