Photo: Jessica Simpson open to date again after Eric Johnson split: Source

Jessica Simpson has reportedly moved on from her latest heartbreak.

As per the latest findings of RadarOnline.com, Jessica is ready to give love another chance and is back on the dating mart.

“Plus, Jessica’s a romantic at heart. She prefers being in a relationship,” a source said of the songbird.

The source also mentioned, “They’ve been separated longer than people realize,” so moving on from this split has not become easy for Jessica.

On January 14, Jessica announced her separation from the former NFL player Eric. For those unversed, the couple shares three children - Maxi, 12, Ace, 11, and Birdie, 5.

Apart from her romantic pursuits, Jessica is reportedly focused on her musical comeback.

Us Weekly reported, "For Jessica, he is not what she needs. It’s just not working and hasn’t for a while. She has the best kids and they are healthy and love is there.”

“She isn’t going to worry about [what he is doing] and is doing her thing too. She has her own mind, money, and family support for whatever happens,” added the confidant.