Justin, Hailey Bieber's new strategy to deal with divorce rumors revealed

Justin and Hailey Bieber welcomed their first baby in August 2024

January 31, 2025

Justin and Hailey Bieber are reportedly "in love and doing great" despite never-ending divorce rumors.

An insider spilled to Page Six that the singer and the supermodel are "doing amazing and loving this new chapter as parents" after welcoming their first baby in August.

Earlier this week, the speculations of the pair's split ignited after fans noticed that Justin had unfollowed Hailey on Instagram.

However, the One Time hitmaker shut down the rumors that he distanced himself from the model.

"Someone went on [his] account and unfollowed [his] wife," Justin claimed on his Instagram.

Another insider told the outlet that the couple has decided not to pay attention to the "ridiculous" split rumors about them.

“They’re in love and doing great,” confirmed the source.

“They ignore the headlines and rumors about their relationship as much as they can and instead focus on what’s the most important to them — their family, their careers, their friends and God,” added the confident.

