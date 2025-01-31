Meghan Markle under fire for not caring about her husband

Meghan Markle has just been accused of caring for ‘only herself’ not even her husband Prince Harry.

An accusation of this nature has been issued by American journalist and attorney Megyn Kelly.

Her comments against the Duchess began by comparing her outreach work during the California fires to the visit she made in Uvalde after the shooting.

She shared these thoughts during an interview with Sky News Australia, alongside its host Paul Murray.

In her conversation with the outlet Megyn accused the Duchess of only being “all about one person. And that person is she herself.”

“Not even Harry. She does not care about Harry at all,” the journalist went as far as to claim.

She even accused of the both the Sussexes of fishing for a photo – op during her chat and pointed out that, “If you want to help out, there are ways to donate and you can keep them anonymous. That's what I do. When I make a donation, I keep it anonymous because I am not looking for credit.”

“It's disgusting and there's something wrong about them,” she also admitted while highlighting the photo-op.

The bashing didn’t end there either because she also turned her attention towards Prince Harry and said, “She wanted to get on camera but Harry thinks he's still the prince. Hello, you are not. You are not a prince to us. We don't give a f*** about you. At all. In fact, we dislike you, really. We really wish you'd go back home. We are paying you'd stay in Canada.”

The conversation ended with her also calling out the couple’s statement against the end of censorship on Meta and said, “They want us to know that they oppose it. Why do we care what you think? I am sick of their opinions. Harry is not even American.”