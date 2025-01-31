Ben Affleck appears to be spending time with middle child Fin in L.A.

Hollywood actor Ben Affleck was spotted giving his middle child, Fin, a driving lesson in his BMW around Los Angeles.

According to Daily Mail, the 52-year-old Batman star appeared visibly nervous as the 16-year-old took the wheel of his luxury vehicle.

At one point, Affleck was seen gripping the window frame with one hand and placing the other over his chest, seemingly reacting to the experience.

Meanwhile, Fin, whose full name is Seraphina Rose Elizabeth, turned 16 on January 6, making them eligible for a California driver’s license.

Affleck shares Fin, as well as daughter Violet and son Samuel with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

As per the publication, their outing came amid reports that the former couple has been spending more time together post-divorce, with sources describing their current relationship as the "closest they've been" since their split.

Affleck recently finalized his divorce from singer Jennifer Lopez, while Garner has been in a long-term relationship with businessman John Miller.

Despite past challenges, insiders note that Affleck and Garner maintain a strong co-parenting bond, often coming together for family occasions and community service.

Furthermore, their renewed closeness followed the recent California wildfires, which forced Affleck to evacuate his Brentwood home.