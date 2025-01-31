 
Geo News

Taylor Swift confirmed as presenter at 2025 Grammy Awards: Report

Taylor Swift reportedly has been announced as a presenter at 2025 Grammy Awards which is set to take place on Sunday

By
Web Desk
|

January 31, 2025

Taylor Swift confirmed as presenter at 2025 Grammy Awards: Report
Taylor Swift confirmed as presenter at 2025 Grammy Awards: Report

Taylor Swift has officially been announced as a presenter at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards, set to take place on Sunday, February 2, at the Crypto.com Arena.

The Recording Academy confirmed Swift’s participation via Instagram on Thursday, January 30, posting, “Are you ready for it? @TaylorSwift is joining us this Sunday as a presenter at the 67th #GRAMMYs. Tune in on Feb. 2 at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT, only on @CBStv and @ParamountPlus.”

While it remains unclear whether the 35-year-old singer will also perform at the ceremony, Swift is among the top nominees this year with six Grammy nods, including Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for The Tortured Poets Department.

According to US Weekly, her collaboration with Post Malone, Fortnight, has earned nominations for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Music Video, while Us, her duet with Gracie Abrams, is nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

Swift, who has already secured 14 Grammy wins throughout her career, made headlines at last year’s event when she surprised fans by announcing her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, during her acceptance speech for Best Pop Vocal Album.

Furthermore, the 2025 Grammys will feature performances from artists including Benson Boone, Billie Eilish, John Legend, and Sabrina Carpenter.

Prince Andrew caught up in new scandal after Princess Beatrice gives birth
Prince Andrew caught up in new scandal after Princess Beatrice gives birth
'Young Sheldon's Montana Jordan reveals shocking marriage plans
'Young Sheldon's Montana Jordan reveals shocking marriage plans
Meghan Markle blindsides Prince Harry leaving him questioning their trust
Meghan Markle blindsides Prince Harry leaving him questioning their trust
Princess of Wales breaks royal protocol with THIS adorable gesture video
Princess of Wales breaks royal protocol with THIS adorable gesture
Hailee Steinfeld's fiancee Josh Allen seemingly set for big Hollywood roles
Hailee Steinfeld's fiancee Josh Allen seemingly set for big Hollywood roles
Ariana Grande dishes on the unusual place where she keeps Elphaba prosthetic
Ariana Grande dishes on the unusual place where she keeps Elphaba prosthetic
Prince William's alter ego responds to his admirers?
Prince William's alter ego responds to his admirers?
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds set to take bold legal action in $400 million lawsuit
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds set to take bold legal action in $400 million lawsuit