Taylor Swift confirmed as presenter at 2025 Grammy Awards: Report

Taylor Swift has officially been announced as a presenter at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards, set to take place on Sunday, February 2, at the Crypto.com Arena.

The Recording Academy confirmed Swift’s participation via Instagram on Thursday, January 30, posting, “Are you ready for it? @TaylorSwift is joining us this Sunday as a presenter at the 67th #GRAMMYs. Tune in on Feb. 2 at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT, only on @CBStv and @ParamountPlus.”

While it remains unclear whether the 35-year-old singer will also perform at the ceremony, Swift is among the top nominees this year with six Grammy nods, including Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for The Tortured Poets Department.

According to US Weekly, her collaboration with Post Malone, Fortnight, has earned nominations for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Music Video, while Us, her duet with Gracie Abrams, is nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

Swift, who has already secured 14 Grammy wins throughout her career, made headlines at last year’s event when she surprised fans by announcing her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, during her acceptance speech for Best Pop Vocal Album.

Furthermore, the 2025 Grammys will feature performances from artists including Benson Boone, Billie Eilish, John Legend, and Sabrina Carpenter.