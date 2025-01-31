Was Liam Payne’s family left in the dark by Netflix?

The premiere announcement of the Netflix show Building the Band that includes the final appearance of Liam Payne on a show, faces controversy over speculations that the late singer’s family had yet to give the final approval.

The summer before his passing, the One Direction star had wrapped up filming for the Netflix show, Building the Band, alongside Pussycat Dolls' Nicole Scherzinger, Destiny's Child star Kelly Rowland and AJ McLean from Backstreet Boys.

The show was designed to find talented singers from across the country and place them in groups based on musical compatibility, and merit to find "the next great music group", with Liam being one of the judges.

Netflix has announced the show’s premiere in the later part of 2025. However, a news outlet confirms that while the family was consulted in the matter, they hadn’t given the final approval.

“They (Netflix) spoke with Liam’s family as they didn’t want to progress the project without taking their feelings into consideration.”

The insider added “But they hadn’t given it a final stamp of approval and as far as they were concerned were still discussing what the show would look like. So they were surprised by the announcement.”

Contrary to this, a representative to the streaming platform claims that they are still in talks with the deceased family and a final date is yet to be announced “There is nothing to announce yet. But we have been speaking with his family.”

The star, 31, under the influence of drugs, tragically fell to his death from a third-floor balcony of a hotel in Buenos Aires, on October 16.