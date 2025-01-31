 
Geo News

Kate Middleton celebrates 'creativity, craftsmanship, and heritage' in Wales

Kate Middleton also joined a "stay and play" session

By
Web Desk
|

January 31, 2025

Kate Middleton celebrates 'creativity, craftsmanship, and heritage' in Wales

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton celebrated ‘creativity, craftsmanship, and heritage’ as she returns to Wales for the first time after cancer diagnosis.

Kensington Palace shares video of Kate Middleton’s visit to South Wales and said, “Celebrating creativity, craftsmanship, and heritage at @corgisocksofficial in south Wales.”

The post further reads, founded in 1892, this family-run business has grown from local roots to a global brand.

“From design innovation to seeing the magic happen on the factory floor, it was a great look at how tradition meets modern style in the textiles industry.”

Earlier, Kate Middleton, who became Patron of Tŷ Hafan Children's Hospice, visited the facility near Cardiff, which supports families in Wales to enable children with life-shortening conditions to live fulfilling lives.

The Princess also joined a "stay and play" session, which sees the children enjoy meaningful play and activities alongside their care.

At the end of the visit, Kate had her handprint taken which will now join the handprints of hundreds of children with life-shortening conditions and their families supported by Tŷ Hafan in the 26 years since we opened our doors.

Prince Andrew caught up in new scandal after Princess Beatrice gives birth
Prince Andrew caught up in new scandal after Princess Beatrice gives birth
'Young Sheldon's Montana Jordan reveals shocking marriage plans
'Young Sheldon's Montana Jordan reveals shocking marriage plans
Meghan Markle blindsides Prince Harry leaving him questioning their trust
Meghan Markle blindsides Prince Harry leaving him questioning their trust
Princess of Wales breaks royal protocol with THIS adorable gesture video
Princess of Wales breaks royal protocol with THIS adorable gesture
Hailee Steinfeld's fiancee Josh Allen seemingly set for big Hollywood roles
Hailee Steinfeld's fiancee Josh Allen seemingly set for big Hollywood roles
Ariana Grande dishes on the unusual place where she keeps Elphaba prosthetic
Ariana Grande dishes on the unusual place where she keeps Elphaba prosthetic
Prince William's alter ego responds to his admirers?
Prince William's alter ego responds to his admirers?
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds set to take bold legal action in $400 million lawsuit
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds set to take bold legal action in $400 million lawsuit