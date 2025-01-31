Kate Middleton celebrates 'creativity, craftsmanship, and heritage' in Wales

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton celebrated ‘creativity, craftsmanship, and heritage’ as she returns to Wales for the first time after cancer diagnosis.

Kensington Palace shares video of Kate Middleton’s visit to South Wales and said, “Celebrating creativity, craftsmanship, and heritage at @corgisocksofficial in south Wales.”

The post further reads, founded in 1892, this family-run business has grown from local roots to a global brand.

“From design innovation to seeing the magic happen on the factory floor, it was a great look at how tradition meets modern style in the textiles industry.”

Earlier, Kate Middleton, who became Patron of Tŷ Hafan Children's Hospice, visited the facility near Cardiff, which supports families in Wales to enable children with life-shortening conditions to live fulfilling lives.

The Princess also joined a "stay and play" session, which sees the children enjoy meaningful play and activities alongside their care.

At the end of the visit, Kate had her handprint taken which will now join the handprints of hundreds of children with life-shortening conditions and their families supported by Tŷ Hafan in the 26 years since we opened our doors.