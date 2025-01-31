Meghan Markle's ‘tone deaf' launchpad rubs people the wrong way

Meghan Markle’s reliance on With Love, Meghan, and the opinion of the masses has just led her to be branded ‘tone deaf’, despite efforts made during the wildfire evacuation aftermath.

Comments about everything have been shared by royal commentator Richard Eden.

His feelings came to light during a piece for The Daily Mail, and in it, he touched on the dire constraints Meghan’s been operating in, as of late.

According to the expert, “The stakes are even higher as With Love, Meghan is intended to act as a launchpad for her American Riviera Orchard brand, which is expected to start selling its first products imminently, despite ongoing niggles over copyright.”

The main reason is because the business is reported to be planning in conjunction with Netflix, but according to Mr Eden, Meghan will need to “sell her vision” to “make them buy into it.”

However, that is not to say the show is not being plagued by criticism from afar, due to its ‘lack of originality, because “Some critics complain the show is not original, others that it's quite a pivot for Meghan, who has talked numerous times about her 'higher purpose' in life.”

Before signing off he also noted that, in terms of criticism, that wasn’t all because, “some think that launching any aspirational lifestyle show is tone-deaf as many across the world struggle with the cost of living crisis."