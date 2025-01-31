 
Jessica Alba shocks fans by ditching wedding ring at FireAid concert

Jessica Alba leaves fans shocked by ditching wedding ring as she attends FireAid concert amid divorce

Jessica Alba made a radiant appearance at the FireAid concert, exuding high spirits despite her ongoing divorce from Cash Warren.

The Fantastic Four actress was notably without her wedding ring as she enjoyed performances by Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, and Katy Perry at the star-studded benefit event aimed at supporting communities affected by the LA wildfires.

According to Daily Mail, Alba’s attendance comes nearly two weeks after confirming her split from Warren, her husband of 15 years.

Moreover, sources suggest that the couple had been separated for some time before the official announcement.

As per the publication, dressed in a sleek black overcoat and dark denim, the Dark Angel star mingled with fellow celebrities, including Bijou Phillips, Alanis Morissette, and Joni Mitchell.

Additionally, her public outing follows renewed attention on a chilling chapter from her past, the resurfacing of reports about her 1996 kidnapping while filming Flipper in Australia.

Furthermore, the case remains unsolved, with investigators failing to identify any suspects or motives.

Despite personal challenges, Alba appeared composed and engaged at the charity event, emphasizing her commitment to supporting meaningful causes while navigating this new chapter in her life.

