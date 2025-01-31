Meghan Markle's Netflix cooking show under threat amid damning expose

Meghan Markle in deep water after a major publication dropped a scathing article exposing Meghan Markle’s alleged bullying tactics against her employees.

According to a new report, the Duchess of Sussex is furious and worried about the timing of the Vanity Fair exposé, as it comes weeks before she is set to release her new Netflix cooking show, With Love, Meghan.

An insider revealed that the bombshell article, in which a former unnamed staffer has detailed accounts of bullying at the hands of Meghan, would threatened to ruin the launch of her highly-anticipated lifestyle brand, American Rivera Orchard.

The insider revealed that the article has caused chaos for Meghan and her husband Prince Harry as they are afraid it would damage their reputation and it would be hard to recover from it.

“This exposé has caused so much chaos for Meghan and Harry, and they’re right to be worried about a domino effect that could ultimately take a wrecking ball to their entire world,” the insider told Heat Magazine.

They added, “For Meghan, it’s hugely worrisome and the timing could not be worse – this has the potential to totally ruin all the hard work she’s been putting into her brand and her new show.”