Princess Anne makes major decision for King Charles monarchy

Anne, the Princess Royal, has made a big decision for her brother King Charles and the monarchy.

The BBC, per Fox News Digital, quoted Princess Anne, the "hardest-working royal," as saying "I don’t think there’s a retirement program on this particular life,

"It really isn’t written in, no."

Royal experts have reacted to Princess Anne’s decision, saying that they are not surprised, as King Charles’ idea of a "slimmed down monarchy" has been plagued with problems.

Helena Chard said, "How can Princess Anne retire? The slimmed-down monarchy needs her.

"Her quick mind is perfect for her work with the 300+ charities, organizations and military regiments in the U.K. and overseas. She gives great value to all and has done so since her first public engagement at age 18."

Another royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams said, "Princess Anne has made it clear she disagrees with the concept, associated with King Charles, of a slimmed-down monarchy."

Fitzwilliams continued, "Her point was that it was already slimmed down without the Sussexes and Prince Andrew. It is certainly no surprise that the member of the royal family who usually is the hardest-working royal has no plans to retire. Senior working members of the royal family rarely do."