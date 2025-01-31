Will Josh O'Connor be the next James Bond? Here's the truth

Josh O’Connor has finally dismissed the rumors that he is the next James Bond.

Speaking to Deadline, the 35-year-old British actor admitted that "I have no thoughts, really."

"The truth is that I think in the space of a week, I made a joke about, wouldn’t it be funny if I played Bond?" said Josh sharing how the rumours began.

"Then, me and Daniel [Craig] did an Actors on Actors, and then something else happened, and then suddenly I was James Bond,” continued the star.

The Crown actor further told the pubication, "If I am Bond, I don’t know about it."

Josh isn't the only actor being considered to play James Bond. Previously, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Regé-Jean Page, Sam Heughan, Tom Hardy, and Henry Cavill were among the other actors who have been considered for the iconic role.