 
Geo News

Will Josh O'Connor be the next James Bond? Here's the truth

Josh O’Connor clears the air about James Bond casting

By
Web Desk
|

January 31, 2025

Will Josh OConnor be the next James Bond? Heres the truth
Will Josh O'Connor be the next James Bond? Here's the truth

Josh O’Connor has finally dismissed the rumors that he is the next James Bond.

Speaking to Deadline, the 35-year-old British actor admitted that "I have no thoughts, really."

"The truth is that I think in the space of a week, I made a joke about, wouldn’t it be funny if I played Bond?" said Josh sharing how the rumours began.

"Then, me and Daniel [Craig] did an Actors on Actors, and then something else happened, and then suddenly I was James Bond,” continued the star.

The Crown actor further told the pubication, "If I am Bond, I don’t know about it."

Josh isn't the only actor being considered to play James Bond. Previously, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Regé-Jean Page, Sam Heughan, Tom Hardy, and Henry Cavill were among the other actors who have been considered for the iconic role.

Prince Andrew caught up in new scandal after Princess Beatrice gives birth
Prince Andrew caught up in new scandal after Princess Beatrice gives birth
'Young Sheldon's Montana Jordan reveals shocking marriage plans
'Young Sheldon's Montana Jordan reveals shocking marriage plans
Meghan Markle blindsides Prince Harry leaving him questioning their trust
Meghan Markle blindsides Prince Harry leaving him questioning their trust
Princess of Wales breaks royal protocol with THIS adorable gesture video
Princess of Wales breaks royal protocol with THIS adorable gesture
Hailee Steinfeld's fiancee Josh Allen seemingly set for big Hollywood roles
Hailee Steinfeld's fiancee Josh Allen seemingly set for big Hollywood roles
Ariana Grande dishes on the unusual place where she keeps Elphaba prosthetic
Ariana Grande dishes on the unusual place where she keeps Elphaba prosthetic
Prince William's alter ego responds to his admirers?
Prince William's alter ego responds to his admirers?
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds set to take bold legal action in $400 million lawsuit
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds set to take bold legal action in $400 million lawsuit