Prince Harry refuses to back down in legal wars despite it being ‘central' in family rifts

Prince Harry has won a huge battle against the UK press after he settled his case with News Group Newspapers after they admitted wrongdoing and agreed to pay substantial damages.

Despite his huge win, the Duke of Sussex has no intentions of slowing down as he set to focus on his legal fight with the UK government over security concerns.

In the past, Harry has admitted that his efforts to hold the press accountable for their actions has contributed to his rift with the Royal family.

Speaking on ITV documentary, Tabloids on Trial, Harry revealed that his fight against the British press has impacted his relationship with King Charles and Prince William.

Harry was asked what “extent his determination to fight the tabloids destroyed the relationship,” to which he replied, “Yeah, it’s certainly a central piece in it.”

“But it’s a hard question to answer because anything I say about my family results in a torrent of abuse from the press,” the Duke of Sussex added.

“I’ve made it very clear that this is something that needs to be done. It would be nice if we did it as a family. But I’m doing this for my reasons.”