 
Geo News

Prince Harry refuses to back down in legal wars despite it being ‘central' in family rifts

Harry, the Duke of Sussex, recently settled legal trial against News Group Newspapers, marking monumental win

By
Web Desk
|

January 31, 2025

Prince Harry refuses to back down in legal wars despite it being ‘central' in family rifts

Prince Harry has won a huge battle against the UK press after he settled his case with News Group Newspapers after they admitted wrongdoing and agreed to pay substantial damages.

Despite his huge win, the Duke of Sussex has no intentions of slowing down as he set to focus on his legal fight with the UK government over security concerns.

In the past, Harry has admitted that his efforts to hold the press accountable for their actions has contributed to his rift with the Royal family.

Speaking on ITV documentary, Tabloids on Trial, Harry revealed that his fight against the British press has impacted his relationship with King Charles and Prince William.

Harry was asked what “extent his determination to fight the tabloids destroyed the relationship,” to which he replied, “Yeah, it’s certainly a central piece in it.”

“But it’s a hard question to answer because anything I say about my family results in a torrent of abuse from the press,” the Duke of Sussex added.

“I’ve made it very clear that this is something that needs to be done. It would be nice if we did it as a family. But I’m doing this for my reasons.”

Prince Andrew caught up in new scandal after Princess Beatrice gives birth
Prince Andrew caught up in new scandal after Princess Beatrice gives birth
'Young Sheldon's Montana Jordan reveals shocking marriage plans
'Young Sheldon's Montana Jordan reveals shocking marriage plans
Meghan Markle blindsides Prince Harry leaving him questioning their trust
Meghan Markle blindsides Prince Harry leaving him questioning their trust
Princess of Wales breaks royal protocol with THIS adorable gesture video
Princess of Wales breaks royal protocol with THIS adorable gesture
Hailee Steinfeld's fiancee Josh Allen seemingly set for big Hollywood roles
Hailee Steinfeld's fiancee Josh Allen seemingly set for big Hollywood roles
Ariana Grande dishes on the unusual place where she keeps Elphaba prosthetic
Ariana Grande dishes on the unusual place where she keeps Elphaba prosthetic
Prince William's alter ego responds to his admirers?
Prince William's alter ego responds to his admirers?
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds set to take bold legal action in $400 million lawsuit
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds set to take bold legal action in $400 million lawsuit