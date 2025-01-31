 
Geo News

Prince Harry proves he's Princess Diana's son with major move

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle follow in Princess Diana’s legacy

By
Web Desk
|

January 31, 2025

Prince Harry proves he’s Princess Diana’s son with major move
Prince Harry proves he’s Princess Diana’s son with major move

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle followed in Princess Diana’s footsteps by doing their part in helping those affected by the devastating wildfires in California.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex travelled two hours to volunteer with World Central Kitchen, where they served meals and offered support to evacuees.

Harry and Meghan also donated essentials like food, clothing, and toys, and opened their home to displaced families.

Heaping praises on the couple, who left the Royal family in 2020, an insider said the Duke of Sussex has proved he is Princess Diana’s son with his kindness.

“They could have easily left town, but they actually drove two hours towards the fire to help out at the World Central Kitchen,” the insider told In Touch Weekly.

They added, “They served meals to people that have been evacuated, they spoke with people and tried to offer some solace.”

“It was exactly what you’d expect of Princess Diana’s son,” the Royal insider said.

Prince Andrew caught up in new scandal after Princess Beatrice gives birth
Prince Andrew caught up in new scandal after Princess Beatrice gives birth
'Young Sheldon's Montana Jordan reveals shocking marriage plans
'Young Sheldon's Montana Jordan reveals shocking marriage plans
Meghan Markle blindsides Prince Harry leaving him questioning their trust
Meghan Markle blindsides Prince Harry leaving him questioning their trust
Princess of Wales breaks royal protocol with THIS adorable gesture video
Princess of Wales breaks royal protocol with THIS adorable gesture
Hailee Steinfeld's fiancee Josh Allen seemingly set for big Hollywood roles
Hailee Steinfeld's fiancee Josh Allen seemingly set for big Hollywood roles
Ariana Grande dishes on the unusual place where she keeps Elphaba prosthetic
Ariana Grande dishes on the unusual place where she keeps Elphaba prosthetic
Prince William's alter ego responds to his admirers?
Prince William's alter ego responds to his admirers?
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds set to take bold legal action in $400 million lawsuit
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds set to take bold legal action in $400 million lawsuit