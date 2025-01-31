Prince Harry proves he’s Princess Diana’s son with major move

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle followed in Princess Diana’s footsteps by doing their part in helping those affected by the devastating wildfires in California.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex travelled two hours to volunteer with World Central Kitchen, where they served meals and offered support to evacuees.

Harry and Meghan also donated essentials like food, clothing, and toys, and opened their home to displaced families.

Heaping praises on the couple, who left the Royal family in 2020, an insider said the Duke of Sussex has proved he is Princess Diana’s son with his kindness.

“They could have easily left town, but they actually drove two hours towards the fire to help out at the World Central Kitchen,” the insider told In Touch Weekly.

They added, “They served meals to people that have been evacuated, they spoke with people and tried to offer some solace.”

“It was exactly what you’d expect of Princess Diana’s son,” the Royal insider said.