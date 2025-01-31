Pete Davidson reveals Leonardo DiCaprio's praise made him lose focus on SNL

Pete Davidson recently recalled a hilarious moment with Leonardo DiCaprio at Saturday Night Live in 2025.

During his appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Pete shared a funny story of hosting SNL on 40th Anniversary Special in front of A-list celebrities like Taylor Swift, Jack Nicholson and more.

Pete recalled, "So you're, like, dressed like a potato in front of" all the celebrities, adding that just when he was about to "introduce a category" along with his former co-star Leslie Jones, the comedian and actor suddenly felt a tug on his shirt.

To his surprise, it was none other than Leonardo with "his big Revenant beard" at the time.

The Titanic star leaned in to tell Pete that "I like what you're doing." While Pete mimicked Leonardo's voice he recalled that just as he was still processing the compliment, a stagehand shouted, "Live!" causing him to lose his focus.

Pete Davidson joined Saturday Night Live in 2014 at the age of 20 and left the show in 2022.

At the time of his departure he wrote an emotional farewell letter, stating, "I got to share so much with this audience and literally grow up in front of your eyes. We were together through the good and the bad, the happiest and the darkest of times." However, he has returned as a guest host on occasion.