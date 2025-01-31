Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith's complex marriage comes to light

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett are living in separate homes, but sources claimed otherwise regarding their unique marriage arrangement.

A source opened up to PEOPLE magazine by saying, “Call it what you want. They are living their own lives but haven’t completely severed ties.”

The insider went on to state that these days, “Will is busy with film and music and doing okay,” adding that he “is a bit disillusioned with Hollywood but that could all change with some new success.”

Another source told the same outlet that the 56-year-old Smith and the 53-year-old Pinkett “are still together,” but when it comes to living together, they "have had separate homes for years."

For the unversed, the Bad Boys actor and the Scream 2 actress, who tied the knot in 1997, got separated in 2016.

Notably, before the release of Pinkett’s memoir titled Worthy in 2023, she told the same outlet at that time, quipping, “We’re still figuring it out.”

She explained, “We’ve been doing some really heavy-duty work together. We just got deep love for each other and we are going to figure out what that looks like for us.”

“I’m going to be by his side … but also allow him to have to figure this out for himself,” the Gotham actress noted.

It is pertinent to mention that Smith and Pinkett, who share two kids, Jaden and Willow, celebrated 2024 Thanksgiving together with family and friends.