Anthony Mackie reveals Oscars 'overlooked' him 'many times'

Anthony Mackie just expressed his thoughts over how he should have won an Oscar by now.

The 46-year-old star, who made his acting debut in the music drama film, 8 Mile, revealed that he has delivered several performances that he believes are worthy of awards but named his role as Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as "[his] Oscar."

In his conversation with Esquire, the Elevation actor said, "It’s always apropos for me when awards season comes up, because I know I’ve done at least four performances that could have been nominated — if not for a Golden Globe, then an Oscar or an Emmy.”

"Captain America is my Oscar, because I’ve been overlooked so many times in my career," he added.

Mackie, who also talked about his role in the Spike Lee films, Sucker Free City and She Hate Me, joked that he was the lead in the director’s only two films "nobody saw."

"I always tell people I hold the title of being the lead of the two Spike Lee movies nobody saw," the Captain America: Civil War star quipped.

For now, instead of going after awards, Anthony Mackie is focused on his role as Sam Wilson, a character who took over the Captain America mantle from Chris Evans’ Steve Rodgers after his retirement from the role post Avengers: Endgame.

His upcoming appearance in the MCU is set to be in 2025’s Captain America: Brave New World, where his hero partners up with the new Falcon (Danny Ramirez) to stop a dreaded global plot.