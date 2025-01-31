Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce to make their red carpet debut at 2025 Grammys?

Taylor Swift is set for another memorable night at the 2025 Grammy Awards.

The 14-times Grammy winner has earned six nominations for her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department. Notably, Swift will also take on the role of presenter at the star-studded ceremony, scheduled to take place on February 2 in Los Angeles.

While the Lover hitmaker’s appearance is confirmed, fans are wondering if she'll bring her boyfriend Travis Kelce with her.

The couple, who began dating in the summer of 2023, have supported each other on several occasions with Kelce attending Swift’s Eras Tour shows and the pop icon cheering for him at the NFL games.

Although the pair have yet to make red carpet appearances together, fans are hopeful that the Grammys 2025 could be the moment they make their first public debut as a couple.

It is worth mentioning that it is yet not confirmed if Kelce will join Swift especially with the Grammys ceremony being just a day before the Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs.

On the other hand, since Taylor Swift is taking on the role of presenter this year, it is yet not confirmed which category she will present.

But, the rumours suggest that she could announce one of the coveted "Big Four" awards, such as Album of the Year or Song of the Year.