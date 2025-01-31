Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck 'on the same page' about post divorce dynamic

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have finalized their divorce amicably and are on the same page about their relationship now

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have settled their divorce amicably and seem to have decided to remain in each other’s lives as friends.

“Getting things all squared away has done wonders for the state of their relationship,” a source told In Touch of J.Lo and Ben. “They’re both saying they are impressed in the end by how sensible and fair it all came out and that’s left them both feeling about as happy as you could get after a divorce.”

“It’s a really hopeful sign that they managed to get through this without hating each other, because they would like to preserve their friendship,” the source continued. “It’s also imperative to her that the kids continue to have a friendship as well. They’re both on the same page which is wonderful.”

“They have a lot of love and respect for each other and ideally would love to stay in each other’s lives,” the insider noted of the duo.

They also noted: “Ben has managed to have a divorced relationship with Jennifer Garner that is so beautiful, so he does see it as possible. J. Lo is certainly showing all the signs and actions that she wants the same thing and not just with Ben, she doesn’t want to lose the bond she has with his kids.”

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck first began dating in the early 2000s and got engaged but called it off. They rekindled their romance in 2021 and got married in 2022. J.Lo then filed for divorce in mid 2014.