Liam Payne's family's reaction to Netflix's decision about show revealed

Liam Payne filmed 'Building the Band' a few months before his tragic death

Liam Payne's family is "furious" with Netflix over their intention to release his boyband talent show Building the Band without asking them.

According to Radar Online, Payne’s family was in touch with the streaming giant to make sure they were ok with the show and it’s release date.

However, Netflix has announced they’ll release the show later this year, without the Teardrops hitmaker’s family’s “final seal.”

An insider told the outlet: "Liam's family are furious with how this has played out.”

"The series is obviously sensitive for them so they wanted to watch it in full and discuss certain elements to it before the series goes to air,” they continued.

"But Netflix are just ploughing ahead without his family being given the final seal of approval, which has upset those closest to Liam," they added.

Liam filmed the show before he tragically died after falling from the third floor balcony of his hotel room in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Liam Payne was a judge on Netflix’s Building the Band with Nicole Scherzinger and Kelly Rowland. Backstreet Boys singer AJ Maclean is serving as the host on the series.