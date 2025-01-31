 
Geo News

Liam Payne's family's reaction to Netflix's decision about show revealed

Liam Payne filmed 'Building the Band' a few months before his tragic death

By
Web Desk
|

January 31, 2025

Liam Payne filmed Building the Band a few months before his tragic death
Liam Payne filmed 'Building the Band' a few months before his tragic death

Liam Payne's family is "furious" with Netflix over their intention to release his boyband talent show Building the Band without asking them.

According to Radar Online, Payne’s family was in touch with the streaming giant to make sure they were ok with the show and it’s release date.

However, Netflix has announced they’ll release the show later this year, without the Teardrops hitmaker’s family’s “final seal.”

An insider told the outlet: "Liam's family are furious with how this has played out.”

"The series is obviously sensitive for them so they wanted to watch it in full and discuss certain elements to it before the series goes to air,” they continued.

"But Netflix are just ploughing ahead without his family being given the final seal of approval, which has upset those closest to Liam," they added.

Liam filmed the show before he tragically died after falling from the third floor balcony of his hotel room in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Liam Payne was a judge on Netflix’s Building the Band with Nicole Scherzinger and Kelly Rowland. Backstreet Boys singer AJ Maclean is serving as the host on the series. 

'Sister Wives' Kody Brown blindsided by ex Janelle's secret move
'Sister Wives' Kody Brown blindsided by ex Janelle's secret move
Prince William's patience is running thin
Prince William's patience is running thin
Meghan Trainor makes bold revelation about upcoming cosmetic sugery
Meghan Trainor makes bold revelation about upcoming cosmetic sugery
Adam Levine shares raw and unexpected truth about fatherhood
Adam Levine shares raw and unexpected truth about fatherhood
European royal couple will support Prince Harry
European royal couple will support Prince Harry
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck 'on the same page' about post divorce dynamic
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck 'on the same page' about post divorce dynamic
Nirvana comeback sparks fan frenzy: ‘Kurt would have wanted it'
Nirvana comeback sparks fan frenzy: ‘Kurt would have wanted it'
Hozier pulls through with tour despite 2025 Grammy snub
Hozier pulls through with tour despite 2025 Grammy snub