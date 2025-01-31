 
Geo News

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin change marriage dynamics: Source

Insider share new details about Justin and Hailey Bieber amid divorce rumours

By
Web Desk
|

January 31, 2025

Photo: Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin change marriage dynamics: Source
Photo: Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin change marriage dynamics: Source

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber have reportedly recovered from their marital woes.

As per the latest findings of Us Weekly, the celebrity pair have become stronger than ever since the renewal of their vows.

Sharing more details about the couple, a source tipped, “They’ve both kept their promises.”

In addition to this, the source mentioned that “their marriage has done a 180,” and the duo is committed to become the best version of themselves.

Before signing off from the chat, the source claimed, “They’re in a completely different place than they were a year ago.”

For those unversed, on May 9, 2024, the Biebers revealed their pregnancy to fans through Instagram, posting photos of their vow-renewal with Hailey flaunting her baby bump.

The pair then welcomed their first born, a son, and named him Jack Blue Bieber.

A second report by Page Six recently shared that the musician and his model wife are reportedly "in love and doing great" despite never-ending divorce rumors.

An insider spilled to this outlet that the singer and the supermodel are "doing amazing and loving this new chapter as parents" after welcoming their first baby in August.

'Sister Wives' Kody Brown blindsided by ex Janelle's secret move
'Sister Wives' Kody Brown blindsided by ex Janelle's secret move
Prince William's patience is running thin
Prince William's patience is running thin
Meghan Trainor makes bold revelation about upcoming cosmetic sugery
Meghan Trainor makes bold revelation about upcoming cosmetic sugery
Adam Levine shares raw and unexpected truth about fatherhood
Adam Levine shares raw and unexpected truth about fatherhood
European royal couple will support Prince Harry
European royal couple will support Prince Harry
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck 'on the same page' about post divorce dynamic
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck 'on the same page' about post divorce dynamic
Nirvana comeback sparks fan frenzy: ‘Kurt would have wanted it'
Nirvana comeback sparks fan frenzy: ‘Kurt would have wanted it'
Hozier pulls through with tour despite 2025 Grammy snub
Hozier pulls through with tour despite 2025 Grammy snub