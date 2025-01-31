Photo: Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin change marriage dynamics: Source

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber have reportedly recovered from their marital woes.

As per the latest findings of Us Weekly, the celebrity pair have become stronger than ever since the renewal of their vows.

Sharing more details about the couple, a source tipped, “They’ve both kept their promises.”

In addition to this, the source mentioned that “their marriage has done a 180,” and the duo is committed to become the best version of themselves.

Before signing off from the chat, the source claimed, “They’re in a completely different place than they were a year ago.”

For those unversed, on May 9, 2024, the Biebers revealed their pregnancy to fans through Instagram, posting photos of their vow-renewal with Hailey flaunting her baby bump.

The pair then welcomed their first born, a son, and named him Jack Blue Bieber.

A second report by Page Six recently shared that the musician and his model wife are reportedly "in love and doing great" despite never-ending divorce rumors.

An insider spilled to this outlet that the singer and the supermodel are "doing amazing and loving this new chapter as parents" after welcoming their first baby in August.