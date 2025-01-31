Marianne Faithfull's cause of death revealed

Marianne Faithfull passed away peacefully in London today, in the company of her loving family, a statement from her spokesperson said.

The singer had previously suffered multiple health problems, including bulimia, breast cancer and emphysema caused by decades of smoking.

In 2020, she contracted Covid-19 and was hospitalised for 22 days.

Doctors said they did not expect her to survive - but she pulled through, releasing her 21st album, She Walks in Beauty, a year later.

Marianne Faithfull was the former girlfriend of Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger in the 1960s.

Paying tribute, Jagger described Faithfull as "a wonderful friend, a beautiful singer and a great actress," saying he was "so saddened".

The convent-educated daughter of a World War Two British intelligence officer, Faithfull had a front-row seat as drugs, alcohol and sexual excess enveloped the early years of the rock music industry.

Her slow, haunting voice in her first hit, "As Tears Go By," in 1964 seemed to portend a darker side to the British pop sound that was winning hearts around the world with the breezy early tunes of The Beatles and The Rolling Stones.