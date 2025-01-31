A witness to Maureen's murder! 'Scream 7' killer revealed

Matthew Lillard, who played Ghostface killer Stu Macher in the original "Scream," is returning to the series.

Taking to his Instagram, the actor shared a video in which he is seen writing a quote his character uttered in the 1996 film: "My mom and dad are gonna be so mad at me!"

Lillard was the most recent member of the cast to be revealed, creating confusion given his character died at the end of 1996's "Scream" by having a television fall on his head.

There has long been a fan theory that Stu secretly survived, an idea that "Scream VI" poked fun at. But it's unclear whether Lillard's return confirms Stu is still alive or if he will be playing the character in flashbacks, hallucinations, or some other form.

As soon as the release date of the movie was announced, fans started guessing Scream 7's storyline.

Maureen Was the first ever victim to Ghostface in the infamous Woodsboro Murders committed by Billy Loomis and Stu Macher.

Roman took footage of her affairs, including the one with Hank and showed the evidence to Billy claiming that she was the reason why his mother "abandoned him". This enraged Billy and Roman motivated him to murder Maureen.

Some fans are convinced that they'd see the flashback from the prospective of a fourth person who was in the room with them. They reach the conclusion that the fourth person is the killer in Scream 7.



