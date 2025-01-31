 
Geo News

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck impressed by end of marriage: Report

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have reportedly moved on from their troubled marriage

By
Web Desk
|

January 31, 2025

Photo: Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck impressed by end of marriage: Report
Photo: Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck impressed by end of marriage: Report

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have reportedly agreed to stay friends after divorce.

As per the newest report of In Touch, the former pair, which were once called “Bennifer” in Hollywood, are at peace with how things turned out for the better.

Spilling the beans on the matter, a source told the outlet, “Getting things all squared away has done wonders for the state of their relationship.”

The insider even added, “They’re both saying they are impressed in the end by how sensible and fair it all came out and that’s left them both feeling about as happy as you could get after a divorce,” and concluded the chat.

While Jennifer Lopez is on a hunt for her new man, Ben Affleck reportedly has "no interest" to "back into the dating game" after the shocking split with the songstress.

An insider told Page Six that the 52-year-old actor and filmmaker doesn't want "to jump into another relationship at the moment" as he is "focused on numerous projects he's working on."

'Sister Wives' Kody Brown blindsided by ex Janelle's secret move
'Sister Wives' Kody Brown blindsided by ex Janelle's secret move
Prince William's patience is running thin
Prince William's patience is running thin
Meghan Trainor makes bold revelation about upcoming cosmetic sugery
Meghan Trainor makes bold revelation about upcoming cosmetic sugery
Adam Levine shares raw and unexpected truth about fatherhood
Adam Levine shares raw and unexpected truth about fatherhood
European royal couple will support Prince Harry
European royal couple will support Prince Harry
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck 'on the same page' about post divorce dynamic
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck 'on the same page' about post divorce dynamic
Nirvana comeback sparks fan frenzy: ‘Kurt would have wanted it'
Nirvana comeback sparks fan frenzy: ‘Kurt would have wanted it'
Hozier pulls through with tour despite 2025 Grammy snub
Hozier pulls through with tour despite 2025 Grammy snub