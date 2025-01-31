Photo: Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck impressed by end of marriage: Report

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have reportedly agreed to stay friends after divorce.

As per the newest report of In Touch, the former pair, which were once called “Bennifer” in Hollywood, are at peace with how things turned out for the better.

Spilling the beans on the matter, a source told the outlet, “Getting things all squared away has done wonders for the state of their relationship.”

The insider even added, “They’re both saying they are impressed in the end by how sensible and fair it all came out and that’s left them both feeling about as happy as you could get after a divorce,” and concluded the chat.

While Jennifer Lopez is on a hunt for her new man, Ben Affleck reportedly has "no interest" to "back into the dating game" after the shocking split with the songstress.

An insider told Page Six that the 52-year-old actor and filmmaker doesn't want "to jump into another relationship at the moment" as he is "focused on numerous projects he's working on."