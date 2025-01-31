Prince Andrew makes low-key appearance hours after new scandal breaks

Prince Andrew made a surprising appearance just hours after being caught in a new scandal.

On January 31, 2025, Andrew was spotted riding a horse in Windsor Great Park, accompanied by a companion, according to DailyMail.

This appearance comes as newly revealed emails suggested that the younger brother of King Charles remained in contact with Jeffery Epstein longer than he previously claimed.

Andrew was sued by Virginia Giuffre, who claimed she was trafficked by Jeffrey and forced to have sex with the prince when she was 17. However, Prince Andrew denied all the allegations.

As per newly revealed court documents, the Duke of York told the convicted sex offender they should "keep in close touch" in February 2011, despite stating he had cut all ties in December 2010.

It is worth mentioning that the revelations are part of legal filings from the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), which is investigating former Barclays CEO Jes Staley’s ties to Jeffrey.

Notably, the documents do not name Andrew directly but refer to a “member of the British royal family.”