Adam Levine shares raw and unexpected truth about fatherhood

'Beautiful Mistakes' singer shares raw and unexpected truth about fatherhood

An acclaimed singer and songwriter, Adam Levine, recently got candid and opened up about the changes fatherhood brought in him.

Conversing with PEOPLE magazine before returning to The Voice, the 45-year-old talked about being a father of three and how it has "softened" him.

Levine was asked if being a dad has changed his way of coaching his team on the show, to which he quickly replied, "No," quipping, "I've softened a lot as a person in a lot of other ways."

The Maroon 5 frontman went on to explain, "I've always kind of tried to be nice. It's never productive, and it drives me crazy sometimes on other shows when I see people the way they act. I'm not above any other person.”

"I give people my experiential knowledge. It's scientifically proven that it's counterproductive to be mean. There's just no f**** reason to act that way,” the pop sensation emphasised.

Expanding on this, he noted, "So, I've always tried to be as nice as possible in the context of being critical, and I think that's just the most productive way to be.”

"And yeah, I've softened. I mean, I have three kids, I cry every day. I feel like I've also kind of always been pretty keyed in with my emotions,” Levine mentioned and jokingly chimed, “And I'm more tired.”

The Memories vocalist further stated, "I just love being near them. I love to watch every single step. And of course, you miss when they're tiny, and then they get bigger, and then you say, 'Oh, my God, they're so big,' and then you appreciate all the things you can do with them when they get bigger.”

"And they're not that big yet, because they're still really young, so there's so much more coming. But it's just this amazing, never-ending movie, just watching. And it's the best s***** ever. It's the best thing in the world to me,” he highlighted.

It is pertinent to mention that Adam Levine is blessed with three daughters, 8-year-old Dusty Rose, 6-year-old Gio Grace, and a 2-year-old son, whom he shares with his wife Behati Prinsloo.