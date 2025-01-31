 
The Weeknd makes quick move amid new album release

The Weeknd, with the release of album, 'Hurry Up Tomorrow' also made another exciting announcement

January 31, 2025

The Weeknd is officially going on tour!

As the Canadian R&B superstar unveiled his sixth studio album, Hurry Up Tomorrow, he has also scheduled exciting spring and summer North American stadium shows under the title After Hours Til Dawn stadium tour.

The 2025 endeavour would kick off on May 9 in Phoenix, Arizona and wrap up on September 3 in San Antonio, Texas.

Within the time frame of almost five months, the Blinding Lights hitmaker is also set to make stops in Detroit, Chicago, Montréal, Denver, Las Vegas, Seattle, Vancouver, Miami, Atlanta, and more.

It also features some consecutive performances at the iconic Los Angeles SoFi Stadium and Toronto's Rogers Centre, which happens to be located in The Weeknd’s hometown.

Joining the headliner on stage in special guest appearances would be rapper Playboi Carti and Mike Dean, who will open The Weeknd’s concerts for most of the dates.

For the unversed, Hurry Up Tomorrow, released on January 31, 2025, is the final part of The Weeknd’s famous trilogy series which began with 2020’s After Hours and was continued with 2022's Dawn FM.

The album features uncredited vocals by Carti, Anitta, Justice, Florence + The Machine, Travis Scott, Lana Del Rey, Future and Giorgio Moroder.

