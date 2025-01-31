Nirvana comeback sparks fan frenzy: ‘Kurt would have wanted it’

Nirvana just made their rather unexpected comeback!

The iconic rock band’s surviving members, that is Dave Grohl, Krist Novoselic, and Pat Smear, reunited, unannounced for a brief reunion at the FireAid charity concert, organized in order to support victims of the LA wildfires.

In place of the late lead vocalist and guitarist, Kurt Cobain, four different women took the lead to sing one of the four hits by the band.

St Vincent sang Breed, while School was fronted by Kim Gordon. Joan Jett led the song, Territorial P******s.

However, a rather emotional moment would be when Violet Grohl came out on stage to perform All Apologies with her dad, Dave on the drums, a feat he rarely performs now.

Since the unexpected reunion was not one many music lovers may have seen coming in 2025, it sparked a rather intense social media frenzy from Nirvana fans.

"Nirvana fronted by a variety of bada** women is the way Kurt would have wanted it!" one fan on X, formerly Twitter, wrote. While another exclaimed, "ARE YOU KIDING ME???"

A third fan wrote, "Nirvana being casually resurrected on the FireAid bill without any warning, and playing four songs with all rotating women vocalists, is completely unreal."

"Never in my life would I have expected Nirvana to get back together for a quick set at a charity concert. That was f*****g incredible," another posted.