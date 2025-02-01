Prince Harry 'misses' the UK, hopes to return with hsi family

Prince Harry is currently involved in a legal battle concerning his security arrangements in the UK.

The Duke of Sussex has expressed concerns over the safety of his family including Meghan Markle and their children during the trips to his homeland.

However, one of Harry’s friends recently said that his goal in the case is very “simple.”

They said to Hello! Magazine that “He wants to ensure the safety of himself and his family while in the UK so his children can know his home country and so he can help his patronages and their important work."

Now, royal expert Bronte Coy commented on Harry’s pal’s remark, suggesting that the Duke of Sussex's desire to return to the UK may be driven by a sense of longing for his home country.

"A lot of things have changed in the past five years and it's entirely possible that, with some reflection, there's a big part of him wondering if there's a way to bring the UK back into his life," Bronte shared at The Sun's Royal Exclusive show.

"When they left, they left in such a passionate blaze of glory - they were so disheartened and bruised by the situation they'd had back here," she added further.

Bronte stated, "With all these things, once the dust settles and the emotion gets taken out of it a bit, the reality is he loves his home country - he talked about it in his memoir. After a few years, he probably just very much misses it."

For the unversed, the legal fight stems from the February 2020 decision by the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec) to stop providing him with full police protection.