Jelly Roll displays milestone health progress in recent show

Jelly Roll just experienced a range of emotions at the FireAid Benefit Concert.

As the Son of A Sinner singer took the stage to perform at the charity event for the victims of the LA wildfires, he was joined by Blink-182's Travis Barker.

Ahead of Travis’ arrival, Jelly Roll told his spectators, "I think it's important while I'm on this stage to sing a song about one of my favorite cities in America,"

"But I can't do that without someone from Los Angeles. I would like to bring my big brother Travis Barker out to play tonight,” he added.

The Save Me singer, who performed his latest hit song, I Am Not Okay, at the concert, becamse sentimental on stage too as he showed the crowd his dramatic 120lb weight loss wearing a black T-shirt, black pants, paired with a gray and black jacket.

His weight loos journey was also evident at the 2024 ACM Awards in Frisco, Texas, when the iconic singer dropped 70lbs in four months alone.

"I'm probably down 70-something pounds. I've been really kicking ass, man. I'm doing two to three miles a day, four to six days a week. I'm doing 20 to 30 minutes in the sauna, six minutes in a cold plunge every day. I'm eating healthy right now," Jelly Roll previously mentioned of his healthy lifestyle that helped him in the weight loss journey.