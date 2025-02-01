Julia Roberts shares throwback pregnancy snap with sweet note to husband Danny Moder

Julia Roberts embraces each and every moment to celebrate her "true love"

The 57-year-old actress took to her official Instagram account on Friday, January 31 to mark the 57th birthday of her husband Danny Moder, to whom she has been married for more than 20 years.

In the celebratory post, the Pretty Woman actress posted a throwback pregnancy snap of herself with her husband Moder.

In the picture, Roberts can be seen sitting on the lap of her partner who sweetly wrapped his arms around the pregnant mom's belly

"I Love You, I Love You is my song and here my silliness begins. Neruda. #131 #truelove #cakeday," Roberts captioned the post.

It is pertinent to mention that the Leave the World Behind actress became the mother of her first kids twins Hazel Patricia and Phinnaeus Walter in November 2004, the twins are now 20 years old.

The couple later welcomed Henry Daniel, 17, on June 18, 2007.

During a chat on CBS Sunday Morning in October 2022, Roberts admitted that being an actress was her “dream come true,” but that was not the only dream that came true.

"The life that I've built with my husband,” Roberts shared another dream that had come true. “The life that we've built with our children. And that's the best stuff, to come home at the end of the day triumphantly to them."