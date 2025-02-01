 
Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse already married?

Sharon Stone hints at a secret marriage

February 01, 2025

Sharon Stone just referred to Robert Pattinson as Suki Waterhouse's "husband."

The actress, 66, was hosting NYC's American Heart Association Red Dress Collection Concert on Thursday when she had an apparent slip of the tongue.

It was while thanking Waterhouse, 33, that Stone said the musician gave up time with her "10-month-old baby" and her "husband," Pattinson, 38, to be there for her performance, per Touch.

Meanwhile, Waterhouse reportedly did not correct her either.

The couple, who first linked in July 2018, also remained mum about their engagement in December 2023.

They then welcomed their first child, whose name has yet to be revealed, in March 2024.

The new parents have mostly kept their baby out of the spotlight.

