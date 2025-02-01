Pregnant Gisele Bundchen looks happier than ever as she prepares for baby 3: Source

Pregnant Gisele Bundchen looks happier than ever as she prepares for baby 3

Gisele Bundchen is celebrating every moment of motherhood with joy.

As per a recent report by People, a source revealed that the supermodel is in high spirits ahead of welcoming her third baby.

The insider noted that Bundchen is preparing to have a home birth and looks the "happiest she's ever been."

it is pertinent to mention that she is expecting her third and boyfriend Joaquim Valente's first baby.

"Gisele's doing great," the tipster continued. "She seems the happiest she's ever been. She's truly thriving."

"The baby has been a happy surprise," the source said, adding. "Joaquim can't wait for the baby to arrive. They are planning a home birth."

The former Victoria's Secret model is also mom to two children daughter Vivian, 12, and son Benjamin, 15, whom she shares with ex-husband Tom Brady.

Back in late October of 2024, a tattler confirmed the news to the outlet that Valente and Bundchen are expecting their first baby together.