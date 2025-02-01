The comedian revealed that he plans to keep only '2 or 3' tattoos

Pete Davidson gave rare insights into his tattoo removal process, calling it "horrible."

In recent appearances, the 31-year-old comedian revealed that he is planning to get rid of almost all of his inks after having multiple tattoos on his body over the years.

During the latest chat on Today, Davidson opened up about the severely painful removal process of tattoos.

"It’s pretty terrible, so if anybody out there is watching and thinking about getting a tattoo, make sure you really want to get it," he told the show hosts Craig Melvin and Savannah Guthrie while showcasing a faded ink spot on his forearm. "It’s pretty gone."

When inquired about the reason for his decision, Davidson replied, "I got sober and I saw myself in the mirror and I was like, ‘Nah. Who that?' I was like, 'I got to change it up a little bit.'"

Moreover, on Wednesday, January 30, the Saturday Night Live alum also talked about his ink removal on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Speaking about the "horrible" process of removing the tattoo he told Jimmy Fallon, "It's worse [than getting them]. They have to burn off a layer of your skin and then it has to heal for, like, six to eight weeks and you can't get in the sunlight. And then you've gotta do it, like, 12 more times."

"So yeah, really think about that Game of Thrones tattoo you're thinking of getting," he joked.