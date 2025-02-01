Jessica Biel celebrates husband Justin Timberlake on 44th birthday

Justin Timberlake just got a PDA-packed tribute from his wife Jessica Biel on turning 44.

The Sinner star, 42, took to Instagram on Friday to celebrate "another year to make memories" with a lengthy birthday message for her husband of 13 years.

"Another year to make memories that I keep sacred in my heart," Biel began her caption that went with a carousel of their photos captured over the years.

"Another year of joy and challenges being a parent with you. Another year together being curious and creative in the world. Another year growing and evolving and sometimes devolving, with you. Another year laughing about it all. Happy birthday my love."

The first image was from last spring, showing Biel and Timberlake leaning against a red archway gazing at one another while the second was another PDA-packed photo of the musician wrapping his arms around Biel's waist.

Next up were photos featuring a smiling Timberlake in front of the Eiffel Tower, the family dressed in Halloween costumes, and a shot from behind Timberlake and their son Silas, 9.

Other photos were a Polaroid of Biel holding up a peace sign alongside Timberlake, the NSYNC alum holding one of his sons as a baby, and a photo of the couple sharing a kiss.

In October, the 10-time Grammy winner celebrated his 12th wedding anniversary as he took his Forget Tomorrow World Tour to Montreal's Bell Centre.