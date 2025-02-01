 
Kylie Jenner arranges Hello-Kitty themed sleepover for daughter's birthday

Kylie Jenner arranges surprising Hello-Kitty themed sleepover ahead of her daughter Stormi's 7th birthday

February 01, 2025

Kylie Jenner has kicked off preparations for her daughter Stormi’s birthday celebrations ahead of her seventh birthday on February 1.

The 27-year-old beauty mogul took to Instagram to offer fans a behind-the-scenes look at the elaborate Hello Kitty-themed sleepover she has arranged for her firstborn.

The setup featured an array of pink and purple decorations, including plush toys, tote bags, blankets, backpacks, and a massive number seven balloon.

This year, Jenner has opted for an intimate yet extravagant gathering, deviating from the grand carnivals she has traditionally organized for Stormi’s past birthdays.

According to Daily Mail, the event’s highlights include a matching tea party setup with gold chairs adorned with Sanrio-inspired cushions, custom china plates, and themed tableware.

Moreover, guests will also enjoy an assortment of pink-colored snacks, such as starburst candies, coated strawberries, dipped pretzels, and Hello Kitty waffles.

The sleepover setup includes cozy tent arrangements, personalized pajamas, slippers, and matching sleeping bags.

Additionally, Jenner shared a lighthearted selfie with Stormi, both sporting Hello Kitty ears, as her daughter playfully kissed her on the cheek.

Along with Stormi, Jenner shares her son, Aire, with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott.

Furthermore, the reality star, who is currently dating Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet, has spoken about how motherhood has transformed her life, describing her journey as one of growth and self-discovery.

