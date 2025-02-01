Prince Harry receives good news from royal family

Prince Harry has received a good news from the Danish royal family amid ongoing rift with his British royals, it as been reported.

According to a report by the People magazine, the duke will not be the only royal at his upcoming Invictus Games in Canada.

The report, citing the Danish royal family’s website, reported Prince Joachim and Princess Marie, based in the US, will attend the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 on Friday, February 14 and Saturday, February 15.

Prince Joachim is the younger brother of King Frederik of Denmark, who recently celebrated the first anniversary of his accession to the throne on January 14.

The report further says Prince Joachim and Princess Marie moved to Washington, D.C. in the summer of 2023 for the prince to start a new job at the Danish Embassy under the Ministry of Defense.

Meanwhile, the Daily Express has reported Meghan Markle will join Prince Harry at next week’s Invictus Games in Canada.

The insider claimed, “There will be a renewed focus on the Sussexes as a couple, as a brand and showcasing them as a couple and family.”

However, no members of the British royal family have been confirmed to attend the 2025 events.