Justin, Hailey Bieber shocks fans by rare appearance in NYC with son Jack

Justin and Hailey Bieber stepped out in New York City on Friday evening, making a rare public appearance with their five-month-old son, Jack.

The couple, who have been the subject of ongoing rumors about tensions in their marriage, were seen braving the rainy weather as Hailey pushed their child in a stroller.

The 30-year-old pop star and the 28-year-old model appeared solemn during their outing, with Justin notably sporting a scruffy beard and an unkempt look that has raised concerns among fans in recent months.

According to Daily Mail, the pair, who coordinated in monochrome outfits, walked separately for part of the evening, adding to speculation about the state of their relationship.

Moreover, their public appearance came after a source told the publication that Hailey remains focused on her thriving beauty brand, Rhode, while Justin spends more time at home and with friends.

Despite ongoing rumors, insiders insist the couple is adjusting to parenthood and remain committed to their relationship.

Additionally, Justin and Hailey, who have faced persistent breakup speculation since their 2018 wedding, have yet to publicly address the latest round of rumors.

However, recent reports suggest Hailey has seen a new side of Justin since becoming parents, deepening their bond despite their differing lifestyles.