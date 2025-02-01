Ruth Langsford stays strong after ‘painful' divorce

Ruth Langsford just revealed that she is not afraid of finding love again despite her recent divorce.

The Loose Women actress ended her 27-year relationship with her now ex-husband, Eamonn Holmes, after 14 years of marriage, going through a rather “painful” divorce.

In a conversation with Woman and Home magazine, Langsford said, “Relationship breakdowns are very difficult, but you deal with it and have to move on.”

“You can let yourself crumble or you pick yourself up and get on with life. It’s a choice. I’m not delighted my marriage is over, but I’ve accepted it...” she added.

Langsford continued, "A break-up of a relationship is hard enough for anybody to deal with. A divorce is very difficult and it’s very painful, but most people don’t have to do it in the public eye, with everybody having an opinion about you and writing things about you and commenting things about you.”

"But that’s the nature of my job. I’ve always had that and if you can’t cope with that, you shouldn’t be doing this job," the English television presenter further told the outlet.

As Ruth Langsford moves on in her life, she is ready to “embrace” everything that awaits her in life, admitting she does not plan on being alone "forever".

She said: "I’m quite fine being on my own, but not forever. When you’re in a relationship, it’s easy to say, ‘Great, I’ve got a weekend to myself,’ but when you think that might be every weekend, it’s a different story."